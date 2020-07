β€˜It was like being preyed upon’: Federal officers in unmarked vans detain Portland protesters Federal officers from the U.S. Marshals Service and Department of Homeland Security have stormed Portland's streets as part of President Trump's promised strong...

Seattle Times 6 hours ago





Federal officers are pulling Portland protesters into unmarked vehicles, reports say Mark Pettibone told Oregon Public Broadcasting he was put into an unmarked van by men wearing camouflage and later detained in a federal courthouse.

USATODAY.com 4 hours ago