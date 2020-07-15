Global  
 

British Airways Announces Retirement Of Boeing 747

Daily Caller Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
'As painful as it is, this is the most logical thing for us to propose'
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: British Airways retires 747 fleet early

British Airways retires 747 fleet early 01:25

 British Airways, the world's largest operator of Boeing 747s, will retire its entire jumbo jet fleet with immediate effect after the novel coronavirus pandemic sent air travel into freefall. Francis Maguire reports.

