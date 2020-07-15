British Airways Announces Retirement Of Boeing 747

British Airways, the world's largest operator of Boeing 747s, will retire its entire jumbo jet fleet with immediate effect after the novel coronavirus pandemic sent air travel into freefall. Francis Maguire reports.
According to CNN Business, British Airways will retire 31 Boeing 747 jets, four years ahead of schedule.
The coronavirus pandemic has wiped out the demand for air travel, and many airlines are cutting..
Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer clashed in the House of Commons over how airline British Airways are dealing with redundancies. During PMQs Starmer called on the Prime Minister to personally intervene...