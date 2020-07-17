|
Mnuchin urges more stimulus for hard hit sectors
Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urged members of Congress Friday to work with the Trump administration to pass additional stimulus measures for the hardest-hit sectors of the economy, like travel and retail. (July 17)
