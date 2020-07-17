Mnuchin urges more stimulus for hard hit sectors

Over 77K New U.S. COVID Cases Per Day: New Global Record



Gizmodo reports a scary new world record. On Thursday, the U.S. reported 77,255 new cases of coronavirus, setting a record for the highest number of daily cases globally. Quest Diagnosis is struggling to keep up with testing, doing about 125,000 tests daily. The average turnaround time for results is over a week. Which gives potential COVID carriers more time to potentially spread the illness. However, President Trump says that the U.S. should do less testing, in order to report fewer cases.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:30 Published on January 1, 1970