DHS Official On Reports Of Federal Officers Detaining Protesters In Portland, Ore.
Friday, 17 July 2020 () NPR's Sarah McCammon talks with acting Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli about reports of federal officers using unmarked vehicles to detain protesters in Portland, Ore.
Protests against police brutality in Portland, Oregon, have gone on for 50 nights.
And according to Newser, things got ugly in Portland on Saturday night.
That's when protesters set a police union building ablaze and authorities told them to move on—or else.
The AP reports that police soon put...
The Department of Homeland Security’s deployment of federal agents to Portland, Ore., has shown the broad legal authority an agency created to protect the United States from national security threats..
Credit: The New York Times Duration: 01:47Published