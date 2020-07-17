Global  
 

DHS Official On Reports Of Federal Officers Detaining Protesters In Portland, Ore.

NPR Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
NPR's Sarah McCammon talks with acting Homeland Security Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli about reports of federal officers using unmarked vehicles to detain protesters in Portland, Ore.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Portland Police Struggle To Maintain Order After Weeks Of Nightly Civil Unrest

Portland Police Struggle To Maintain Order After Weeks Of Nightly Civil Unrest 00:41

 Protests against police brutality in Portland, Oregon, have gone on for 50 nights. And according to Newser, things got ugly in Portland on Saturday night. That's when protesters set a police union building ablaze and authorities told them to move on—or else. The AP reports that police soon put...

