Watch Chris Wallace Rebut Trump’s False Claim That Biden ‘Wants to Defund the Police’ (Video) Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Fox News’ Chris Wallace corrected President Donald Trump’s false claim about Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden in a pre-taped interview set to air Sunday.



“They run them poorly,” said Trump of Democrats who lead large cities. “It was always bad but now it’s gotten totally out of control and it’s really because they want to defund the police and Biden wants to defund the police.”



“Sir, he does not,” said Wallace.



“He signed a charter with Bernie Sanders,” Trump replied, referring to a platform proposal released last week by Biden, the Democratic party’s presumptive presidential nominee. The unity platform, made in conjunction with Sanders’ team, suggests police reforms like banning chokeholds and ending racial profiling.



Wallace replied, “It says nothing about defunding the police.”



“Oh really? It says abolish, it says. Let’s go, get me the charter, please,” said Trump.



The full list of proposals, which does not include abolishing the police, can be found here.



Trump told Wallace that Chicago and New York are “liberally run” and “stupidly run,” which he blames for a recent increase in shootings and other forms of violence.



When Wallace pointed out Democratic politicians have been running American cities for decades, Trump countered, “poorly.”



Watch the “Fox News Sunday” preview clip above, via Fox News.



