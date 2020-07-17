Skydiving incident kills recent high school graduate and her instructor, Georgia sheriff says

You Might Like

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States Trio charged with murder of Ahmaud Arbery plead not guilty The three white suspects accused of murdering the unarmed Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia have pleaded not guilty to nine counts that include malice murder..

WorldNews 3 hours ago GA governor encourages masks, refuses mandate



Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Friday urged everyone in his state to wear a mask for four weeks to halt the spread of the coronavirus but stood firm on banning state and local authorities from mandating the wearing of masks. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:11 Published on January 1, 1970 Kemp doubles down on fight for no GA mask mandate Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is doubling down on his fight over the need for a mask mandate in the state's capitol. (July 17)



USATODAY.com 7 hours ago

Related videos from verified sources Eighteen-year-old killed in Liberty Township shooting



Antaun Hill Jr. was shot and killed during a fight between two groups of teenagers, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. He was a recent Fairfield graduate who had planned on a career in.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:16 Published on June 11, 2020

