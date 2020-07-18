Global  
 

Portland mayor demands Trump keep federal agents 'in your own buildings, or have them leave our city'

FOXNews.com Saturday, 18 July 2020
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is demanding that President Trump remove federal agents deployed to the city amid criticisms of a heavy-handed response against protesters and journalists and reports that militarized law enforcement personnel have refused to identify themselves. 
