John Lewis, Civil Rights Icon, Has Died At Age 80

CBS 2 Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Congressman John Lewis, a civil rights icon who helped organize the 1963 March on Washington and served in Congress for decades, has died.
 Longtime congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis has died at the age of 80.

