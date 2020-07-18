John Lewis, Civil Rights Icon, Has Died At Age 80
Saturday, 18 July 2020 (
22 minutes ago) Congressman John Lewis, a civil rights icon who helped organize the 1963 March on Washington and served in Congress for decades, has died.
