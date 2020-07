Students win LIRR poster contest aimed at promoting wearing of face coverings Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The winning entries will be featured on the MTA's website and social media accounts. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has made the use of face coverings mandatory throughout the MTA's system. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this