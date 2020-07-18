Susan Orlean’s Hilarious, Drunken Pandemic Tweet Storm Is a Delight Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

In what has become an excessively rare occurrence, author Susan Orlean managed to unite a huge number of Twitter users in absolute delight With an extremely endearing, consistently hilarious drunken tweet-storm venting her frustrations with life during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The “The Orchid Thief” author started he Twitter day expressing what no doubt a lot of her fans were feeling: “I am not someone who prays but I am going to change my ways and start praying for Ruth Bader Ginsburg. I mean, pray really, really hard.” Considering Ginsberg announced Friday morning that her cancer has returned, it’s understandable. Also understandable in that context is what came next.



“Drunk,” Orlean tweeted, followed by “Thank you for your support duri t this difficult time all misspellings are mine totally.” Orlean explained that she and her husband had walked over to their neighbors to check out a newborn colt and drank some wine. What followed was an consistently entertaining trip into Orlean’s mind that despite typos was often beautifully written and also tapping right into frustrations a lot of us are feeling right now. Some examples:



*Also Read:* Trevor Noah Shows What He Resorted to While Verified Twitter Was Down (Video)







Thank you for your support duri t this difficult time all misspellings are mine totally



— Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020







You’re welcome.







Ok a newborn colt rocks it totally and he thought my hand was his mom. It was not. He has tasted life’s infinite tragedy. As I mentioned Earlier I am inebriated



— Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020







Perfection.







You guys. Do you tho k my neighbors think ???? I’m a. never mind I’m going f to bed



— Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020







Don’t worry, we guarantee they don’t.







Maybe I am drinking too much during THE FUCKING PANDEMIC



— Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020







Nope!







I’m falling down drunk. First time in ages. Where is my kitty? He is my drunk comfort animal.



— Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020







We feel you.







I mean SERIOUSLY



— Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020







We are. For real.



Don’t worry though, she found her cat:







Finally pic.twitter.com/ZoEI5ulP2S



— Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020







But just in case you’re not sure, “I have SO NOT BEEN HACKED,” Orlean says. All hail the queen.



As we said, this absolutely delighted everyone who came across it. But don’t take our word for it, check out some of the reactions below:







We know, baby, and we love you. https://t.co/ML2sLh2M9m



— Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) July 18, 2020











It turns out I would die for Susan Orlean? https://t.co/GA73v93r8j



— Jess Zimmerman (@j_zimms) July 18, 2020











It’s Friday night and this is what’s left of America. Let Susan Orlean get drunk on the computer.



— Kaleb Horton (@kalebhorton) July 18, 2020











I guess nine months from now there will be thousands of Susan-Orlean-drunk-tweets babies



— Sandra Newman (@sannewman) July 18, 2020











The perfect COVID times novel has been written and it is Susan Orlean’s twitter feed right now. pic.twitter.com/3sP664dfhM



— Elyce Phillips (@ElycePhillips) July 18, 2020







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Twitter Temporarily Blocks Verified Blue-Check Accounts From Tweeting While Reviewing Obama, Biden Hack



Barack Obama and Elon Musk's Twitter Accounts Hacked in Bitcoin Scam



Twitter Jokes About Adding an Edit Button – But Only 'When Everyone Wears a Mask' In what has become an excessively rare occurrence, author Susan Orlean managed to unite a huge number of Twitter users in absolute delight With an extremely endearing, consistently hilarious drunken tweet-storm venting her frustrations with life during the COVID-19 pandemic.The “The Orchid Thief” author started he Twitter day expressing what no doubt a lot of her fans were feeling: “I am not someone who prays but I am going to change my ways and start praying for Ruth Bader Ginsburg. I mean, pray really, really hard.” Considering Ginsberg announced Friday morning that her cancer has returned, it’s understandable. Also understandable in that context is what came next.“Drunk,” Orlean tweeted, followed by “Thank you for your support duri t this difficult time all misspellings are mine totally.” Orlean explained that she and her husband had walked over to their neighbors to check out a newborn colt and drank some wine. What followed was an consistently entertaining trip into Orlean’s mind that despite typos was often beautifully written and also tapping right into frustrations a lot of us are feeling right now. Some examples:*Also Read:* Trevor Noah Shows What He Resorted to While Verified Twitter Was Down (Video)Thank you for your support duri t this difficult time all misspellings are mine totally— Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020You’re welcome.Ok a newborn colt rocks it totally and he thought my hand was his mom. It was not. He has tasted life’s infinite tragedy. As I mentioned Earlier I am inebriated— Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020Perfection.You guys. Do you tho k my neighbors think ???? I’m a. never mind I’m going f to bed— Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020Don’t worry, we guarantee they don’t.Maybe I am drinking too much during THE FUCKING PANDEMIC— Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020Nope!I’m falling down drunk. First time in ages. Where is my kitty? He is my drunk comfort animal.— Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020We feel you.I mean SERIOUSLY— Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020We are. For real.Don’t worry though, she found her cat:Finally pic.twitter.com/ZoEI5ulP2S— Susan Orlean (@susanorlean) July 18, 2020But just in case you’re not sure, “I have SO NOT BEEN HACKED,” Orlean says. All hail the queen.As we said, this absolutely delighted everyone who came across it. But don’t take our word for it, check out some of the reactions below:We know, baby, and we love you. https://t.co/ML2sLh2M9m— Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) July 18, 2020It turns out I would die for Susan Orlean? https://t.co/GA73v93r8j— Jess Zimmerman (@j_zimms) July 18, 2020It’s Friday night and this is what’s left of America. Let Susan Orlean get drunk on the computer.— Kaleb Horton (@kalebhorton) July 18, 2020I guess nine months from now there will be thousands of Susan-Orlean-drunk-tweets babies— Sandra Newman (@sannewman) July 18, 2020The perfect COVID times novel has been written and it is Susan Orlean’s twitter feed right now. pic.twitter.com/3sP664dfhM— Elyce Phillips (@ElycePhillips) July 18, 2020*Related stories from TheWrap:*Twitter Temporarily Blocks Verified Blue-Check Accounts From Tweeting While Reviewing Obama, Biden HackBarack Obama and Elon Musk's Twitter Accounts Hacked in Bitcoin ScamTwitter Jokes About Adding an Edit Button – But Only 'When Everyone Wears a Mask' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this