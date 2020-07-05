Global  
 

Illinoisans remember civil rights hero John Lewis: ‘Rest in power’ and ‘Make Good Trouble’

Chicago S-T Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
News video: Civil rights icon John Lewis dies aged 80

Civil rights icon John Lewis dies aged 80 02:22

 Civil rights hero John Lewis, whose bloody beating by Alabama state troopers in 1965 helped galvanise opposition to racial segregation, has died aged 80.House speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed Mr Lewis’s death late on Friday night, calling the veteran politician “one of the greatest heroes of...

John Lewis, U.S. congressman and sharecropper's son, was civil rights hero [Video]

John Lewis, U.S. congressman and sharecropper's son, was civil rights hero

[NFA] John Lewis, who died on Friday at age 80, was a hero of the U.S. civil rights movement of the 1960s who endured beatings by white police and mobs and played an outsized role in American politics..

US civil rights hero John Lewis tributes after death [Video]

US civil rights hero John Lewis tributes after death

John Lewis carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress.

John Lewis Good Trouble Documentary Movie Clip [Video]

John Lewis Good Trouble Documentary Movie Clip

John Lewis Good Trouble Documentary Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: Using interviews and rare archival footage, JOHN LEWIS: GOOD TROUBLE chronicles Lewis' 60-plus years of social activism and legislative..

Diddy, Pharrell, Snoop Dogg & More React To The Death Of Civil Rights Icon John Lewis

 Mr. Good Trouble, a pillar of the Civil Rights Movement, passed at 80 on Friday (July 17).
HipHopDX

Appreciation: For John Lewis, a lifetime of making 'good trouble' left scars and a legacy

 The iconic civil rights leader was all about bridges, from marching in Selma in 1965 to providing links to a new generation of racial protests today.
USATODAY.com

The US loses two icons of the civil rights movement in one day

The US loses two icons of the civil rights movement in one day (CNN)Two towering figures of the American civil rights movement died Friday, a major loss for a nation still grappling with protests and demands for racial...
WorldNews


