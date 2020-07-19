Global  
 

Death of John Lewis Fuels Movement to Rename Edmund Pettus Bridge

NYTimes.com Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
The bridge became a flash point on March 7, 1965, as protesters, led by Mr. Lewis and other civil rights leaders, were stopped and beaten by state troopers as they marched to Alabama’s capital.
Alabama Alabama State in the southeastern United States

