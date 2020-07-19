Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya, Olympic Figure Skater, Dies of Apparent Suicide at 20 Sunday, 19 July 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya, who competed on Australia’s pairs figure skating team in the 2018 Olympics, has died. She was 20.



“The ISU is shocked by the news of Ekaterina’s passing,” International Skating Union (ISU) President Jan Dijkema said in a statement on the organization’s website. “She was a talented pair skater and the Figure Skating community will miss her. We offer our deepest sympathies to her family, friends and teammates and mourn this tragic loss.”



Although the cause of death has not been confirmed, Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported that a law enforcement source said Alexandrovskaya took her own life and that a note was left behind.



*Also Read:* Haruma Miura, Japanese Actor and Star of 'Attack on Titan,' Dies at 30



The Russian-born skater along with her partner on the ice, Harley Windsor, had only trained together for one year when they scored the World Junior title in 2017 and went on to become the first Australian skaters to win an ISU Championship title. The following year, they competed together at the Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.



In February 2020, they announced they were ending their skating careers as a pain. Coach Andrei Khekalo told RIA Novosti on the day of Alexandrovskaya’s death that after she had an epileptic seizure, doctors recommended she end her skating career.



“Due to health concerns, Katia and I are unable to continue,” Windsor wrote on Instagram in February. “I want to take this opportunity to wish Katia all the best in the future and a quick recovery.”



*Also Read:* Chris Dickey, Noted Foreign Correspondent and Author, Dies at 68



Saturday, Windsor posted a tribute to Alexandrovskaya on Instagram Saturday, writing, ” Words can not describe how I feel right now, I am devastated and sick to my core about the sad and sudden passing of Katia. The amount we had achieved during our partnership is something I can never forget and will always hold close to my heart. This news is something you can never prepare for. Rest In Peace Katia.”



If you or someone you care for needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 24 hours a day, at 1-800-273-8255.





View this post on Instagram



Words can not describe how I feel right now, I am devastated and sick to my core about the sad and sudden passing of Katia. The amount we had achieved during our partnership is something I can never forget and will always hold close to my heart. This news is something you can never prepare for. Rest In Peace Katia.



A post shared by Harley Windsor (@h_d22) on Jul 18, 2020 at 2:44am PDT







*Related stories from TheWrap:*



John Lewis, Civil Rights Icon and Congressman, Dies at 80



Tony Elliott, Founder of Time Out, Dies at 73



Nicole Thea, Pregnant YouTube Sensation, Dies at 24 Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya, who competed on Australia’s pairs figure skating team in the 2018 Olympics, has died. She was 20.“The ISU is shocked by the news of Ekaterina’s passing,” International Skating Union (ISU) President Jan Dijkema said in a statement on the organization’s website. “She was a talented pair skater and the Figure Skating community will miss her. We offer our deepest sympathies to her family, friends and teammates and mourn this tragic loss.”Although the cause of death has not been confirmed, Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported that a law enforcement source said Alexandrovskaya took her own life and that a note was left behind.*Also Read:* Haruma Miura, Japanese Actor and Star of 'Attack on Titan,' Dies at 30The Russian-born skater along with her partner on the ice, Harley Windsor, had only trained together for one year when they scored the World Junior title in 2017 and went on to become the first Australian skaters to win an ISU Championship title. The following year, they competed together at the Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.In February 2020, they announced they were ending their skating careers as a pain. Coach Andrei Khekalo told RIA Novosti on the day of Alexandrovskaya’s death that after she had an epileptic seizure, doctors recommended she end her skating career.“Due to health concerns, Katia and I are unable to continue,” Windsor wrote on Instagram in February. “I want to take this opportunity to wish Katia all the best in the future and a quick recovery.”*Also Read:* Chris Dickey, Noted Foreign Correspondent and Author, Dies at 68Saturday, Windsor posted a tribute to Alexandrovskaya on Instagram Saturday, writing, ” Words can not describe how I feel right now, I am devastated and sick to my core about the sad and sudden passing of Katia. The amount we had achieved during our partnership is something I can never forget and will always hold close to my heart. This news is something you can never prepare for. Rest In Peace Katia.”If you or someone you care for needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 24 hours a day, at 1-800-273-8255.View this post on InstagramWords can not describe how I feel right now, I am devastated and sick to my core about the sad and sudden passing of Katia. The amount we had achieved during our partnership is something I can never forget and will always hold close to my heart. This news is something you can never prepare for. Rest In Peace Katia.A post shared by Harley Windsor (@h_d22) on Jul 18, 2020 at 2:44am PDT*Related stories from TheWrap:*John Lewis, Civil Rights Icon and Congressman, Dies at 80Tony Elliott, Founder of Time Out, Dies at 73Nicole Thea, Pregnant YouTube Sensation, Dies at 24 👓 View full article

