Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya, Olympic Figure Skater, Dies of Apparent Suicide at 20

The Wrap Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya, Olympic Figure Skater, Dies of Apparent Suicide at 20Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya, who competed on Australia’s pairs figure skating team in the 2018 Olympics, has died. She was 20.

“The ISU is shocked by the news of Ekaterina’s passing,” International Skating Union (ISU) President Jan Dijkema said in a statement on the organization’s website. “She was a talented pair skater and the Figure Skating community will miss her. We offer our deepest sympathies to her family, friends and teammates and mourn this tragic loss.”

Although the cause of death has not been confirmed, Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported that a law enforcement source said Alexandrovskaya took her own life and that a note was left behind.

The Russian-born skater along with her partner on the ice, Harley Windsor, had only trained together for one year when they scored the World Junior title in 2017 and went on to become the first Australian skaters to win an ISU Championship title. The following year, they competed together at the Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.

In February 2020, they announced they were ending their skating careers as a pain. Coach Andrei Khekalo told RIA Novosti on the day of Alexandrovskaya’s death that after she had an epileptic seizure, doctors recommended she end her skating career.

“Due to health concerns, Katia and I are unable to continue,” Windsor wrote on Instagram in February. “I want to take this opportunity to wish Katia all the best in the future and a quick recovery.”

Saturday, Windsor posted a tribute to Alexandrovskaya on Instagram Saturday, writing, ” Words can not describe how I feel right now, I am devastated and sick to my core about the sad and sudden passing of Katia. The amount we had achieved during our partnership is something I can never forget and will always hold close to my heart. This news is something you can never prepare for. Rest In Peace Katia.”

If you or someone you care for needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 24 hours a day, at 1-800-273-8255.


Video credit: Wochit Business
News video: Russian Skater Who Competed For Australia Dead At 20

Russian Skater Who Competed For Australia Dead At 20 00:35

 Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya was born in Russia but competed for Australia in the 2018 Olympics. According to CNN, the skater has died at the age of 20 in Moscow. Details surrounding her death are unknown at this time. The ISU is shocked by the news of Ekaterina's passing. ISU President Jan Dijkema...

