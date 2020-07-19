Global  
 

Heat advisory, air quality alert issued onÂ Long IslandÂ 

Newsday Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
Temperatures Sunday and Monday are expected to reach the high 80s and lowÂ 90s, with the heat index making it feel like 100 degrees, the National Weather Service said.
