|
|
|
Heat advisory, air quality alert issued onÂ Long IslandÂ
Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
Temperatures Sunday and Monday are expected to reach the high 80s and lowÂ 90s, with the heat index making it feel like 100 degrees, the National Weather Service said.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
7 First Alert Forecast 0709 11pm
Heat Advisory in effect for Northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee Counties through Friday evening. We have tied our high of 90 degree days streak at 7 straight. Thursday the Buffalo Airport..
Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:42Published
|
|
Tweets about this
|