Heat advisory, air quality alert issued onÂ Long IslandÂ 

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 7 First Alert Forecast 0709 11pm



Heat Advisory in effect for Northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee Counties through Friday evening. We have tied our high of 90 degree days streak at 7 straight. Thursday the Buffalo Airport.. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:42 Published 1 week ago Heat and air quality



Heat and air quality Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 03:07 Published 2 weeks ago Why A Heat Advisory Might Not Be Issued, Even If The Temperature's Broken All Records



Miami hasn't had just one hot day this year, but rather weeks and weeks of intense heat. In fact, CNN reports seven of the 10 hottest weeks on record have occurred this year -- and temperatures.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:46 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this