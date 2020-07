You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Aurora Police Car Stolen Saturday Night



An Aurora Police Department vehicle was stolen Saturday night, near North Galena Street and East Montview Boulevard. The vehicle is a dark gray Ford CMax (hybrid) with license plate number DGV-OO8. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:29 Published 1 hour ago 2 Killed, 2 Others Hurt In Shooting In Denver's Park Hill Neighborhood



Police in Denver are searching for the gunman in a shooting that left two people dead and two others injured. The shooting happened on Saturday night at 33rd Avenue and Hudson Street. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:20 Published 23 hours ago Aurora wants to meet with police chief after violent protests



Aurora wants to meet with police chief after violent protests Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:46 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this