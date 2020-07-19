Global  
 

Trump not ready to commit to 2020 election results if he loses

Denver Post Sunday, 19 July 2020
President Donald Trump is refusing to publicly commit to accepting the results of the upcoming White House election, recalling a similar threat he made weeks before the 2016 vote, as he scoffs at polls showing him lagging behind Democrat Joe Biden. Trump says it's too early to make such an ironclad guarantee.
 In a new interview with ‘Fox News,’ host Chris Wallace questioned President Donald Trump on the upcoming November 3 election.

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of US Presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy of RealClearPolitics.

US president Donald Trump has again refused to rule out challenging the result of this year's election.Mr Trump again said the prospect of postal voting due to the coronavirus left he door open for a..

Here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. United States of America's government released an internal diplomatic cable which led to suspicion that a virology laboratory in China's Wuhan..

 US President Donald Trump has refused to commit to accepting the outcome of the November election, referencing his 2016 concerns about the potential for the...
 WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is refusing to publicly commit to accepting the results of the upcoming White House election, recalling a similar...
