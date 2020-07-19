Trump not ready to commit to 2020 election results if he loses
Sunday, 19 July 2020 () President Donald Trump is refusing to publicly commit to accepting the results of the upcoming White House election, recalling a similar threat he made weeks before the 2016 vote, as he scoffs at polls showing him lagging behind Democrat Joe Biden. Trump says it's too early to make such an ironclad guarantee.
