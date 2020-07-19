Global  
 

'Like Adding Gasoline': Oregon Officials Blast Trump Response To Portland Protests

NPR Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
Demonstrations continued in Portland, Ore., Saturday night over police brutality and racism. State and local officials criticized Trump's use of federal agents to try to quell the protests.
