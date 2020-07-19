Global  
 

United Arab Emirates spacecraft blasts off from Japan

Seattle Times Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
TOKYO (AP) — A United Arab Emirates spacecraft began its journey to Mars with a blast off in Japan on Monday in what is the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission. The launch of the spacecraft named Amal, or Hope, marks the start of the seven-month journey to the red planet. The launch, initially planned for […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Japanese rocket carrying UAE Mars probe ready for launch

Japanese rocket carrying UAE Mars probe ready for launch 01:00

 A Japanese H-IIA rocket carrying a United Arab Emirates Mars spacecraft has been placed on the launch pad for Monday’s scheduled liftoff for the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission, officials said.The launch of the orbiter – named Amal, or Hope – from Tanegashima Space Centre on a small...

