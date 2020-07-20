Kanye West talks racism, Harriet Tubman, abortion

Direct Descendant Of Thomas Jefferson Wants Harriet Tubman Statue To Replace DC's Jefferson Memorial



Thomas Jefferson's direct descendant is calling for changing regarding his family's legacy. He wants the Washington, DC memorial dedicated to the third president to be taken down. Lucian K. Truscott IV wrote that Jefferson's memorial should be replaced with one to Harriet Tubman. "To see a 19-foot-tall bronze statue of a Black woman, who was a slave and also a patriot, in place of a white man who enslaved hundreds of men and women is not erasing history." Lucian K.

