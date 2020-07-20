Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kanye West talks racism, Harriet Tubman, abortion

USATODAY.com Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Rapper Kanye West, in his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate, ranted against historical figure Harriet Tubman and became emotional when speaking about abortion. (July 20)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kanye West Kanye West American rapper, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer

Kanye West launches presidential campaign [Video]

Kanye West launches presidential campaign

In his first rally for his last-minute presidential campaign, rapper Kanye West, on Sunday ranted against social media, pornography and abortion, argued policy with attendees, and at one point broke down in tears. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:30Published
Million dollar babies among Kanye West's campaign ideas [Video]

Million dollar babies among Kanye West's campaign ideas

Rapper Kanye West delivered a lengthy monologue touching on various topics from abortion and religion to international trade and licensing deals in his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate.Still, whether he is actually seeking the United States’ highest office remains a question.West said while he believed abortion should be legal, financial incentives to help struggling mothers could be a way to discourage the practice.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published

Harriet Tubman Harriet Tubman African-American abolitionist

Kanye West claims in rally Harriet Tubman never 'freed the slaves,' tearfully discusses abortion

 Kanye West made controversial claims about Harriet Tubman and discussed his experience with abortion in his first presidential campaign rally Sunday.
USATODAY.com
Direct Descendant Of Thomas Jefferson Wants Harriet Tubman Statue To Replace DC's Jefferson Memorial [Video]

Direct Descendant Of Thomas Jefferson Wants Harriet Tubman Statue To Replace DC's Jefferson Memorial

Thomas Jefferson's direct descendant is calling for changing regarding his family's legacy. He wants the Washington, DC memorial dedicated to the third president to be taken down. Lucian K. Truscott IV wrote that Jefferson's memorial should be replaced with one to Harriet Tubman. "To see a 19-foot-tall bronze statue of a Black woman, who was a slave and also a patriot, in place of a white man who enslaved hundreds of men and women is not erasing history." Lucian K.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Kanye West talks racism, Harriet Tubman, abortion

 Rapper Kanye West, in his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate, ranted against historical figure Harriet Tubman and became emotional when...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Just Jared

Kanye West launches presidential bid with chaotic rally

 US rapper Kanye West has held his first election rally in an unlikely campaign to challenge Donald Trump. His rambling speech included thoughts on abortion and...
Deutsche Welle


Tweets about this