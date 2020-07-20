|
Kanye West talks racism, Harriet Tubman, abortion
Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Rapper Kanye West, in his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate, ranted against historical figure Harriet Tubman and became emotional when speaking about abortion. (July 20)
