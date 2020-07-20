|
|
|
Oregon Officials Blast Trump Response To Portland Protests
Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Officials in Oregon are lashing out at President Trump for sending federal officers into Portland amid the ongoing protests against police brutality and racism.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Trump preps order sending federal agents into cities
President Donald Trump lashed out at protests in Portland, Oregon and violence in "Democrat-run" cities on Sunday, as his administration prepared new measures that would allow a federal crackdown in..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:15Published
|
|
Trump knocks protests, defends virus response
President Donald Trump addressed a smaller-than-expected rally in Tulsa on Saturday (June 20) amid a still-strong coronavirus pandemic and U.S. racial unrest.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:57Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|