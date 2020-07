Ghislaine Maxwell Allegedly Needs to Find 3 Girls a Day to Be Sexually Abused by Jeffrey Epstein Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Ghislaine Maxwell had to get 3 girls daily to be sexually abused by her longtime associate and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The blockbuster testimony indicated such. Ghislaine Maxwell had to get 3 girls daily to be sexually abused by her longtime associate and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The blockbuster testimony indicated such. πŸ‘“ View full article