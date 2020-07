Bahamas To Close Borders For US Travelers Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Citing recent spikes in COVID-19 cases, the Bahamas will close its borders to travelers from the United States beginning Wednesday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources European Union Bars US Travelers Over COVID-19 Concerns



European Union Bars US Travelers Over COVID-19 Concerns On Tuesday, E.U. officials announced most travelers from the U.S. will not be allowed entry after it reopens its borders on Wednesday. The.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:56 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this