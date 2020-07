You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Video: Severe heat will continue Monday with threat of thunderstorms



A heat advisory will be in effect until 8 p.m. Monday, as the humidity will climb even higher. Credit: WCVB Duration: 02:01 Published 14 hours ago 'Intensity of heat wave likely to start subsiding from May 28': IMD



the heat wave is likely to reduce from May 28. Punjab’s Bathinda town has been sizzling at record high of 47.5°C. On May 26, Mercury hit 50°C in Churu while Palam area in Delhi recorded 47.6°C... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:12 Published on May 27, 2020 Red alert for Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan as heat wave grips North India | Oneindia News



An intense heat wave is gripping northern India, prompting the IMD to issue a red alert warning for the capital, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan for 2 days. Currently very dry hot northwesterly winds are.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:15 Published on May 25, 2020

Tweets about this