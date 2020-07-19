Global  
 

Trump Leans Into False Virus Claims in Chris Wallace Interview

NYTimes.com Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
The president grew agitated as he was fact-checked on polling, race relations and the coronavirus response by Chris Wallace of Fox News.
News video: Trump Assures Nation COVID-19 Will Disappear By Itself

Trump Assures Nation COVID-19 Will Disappear By Itself 00:45

 Fox News host Chris Wallace held a wide-ranging ― and at times, testy ― interview with US President Donald Trump on Sunday. HuffPost reports the president repeated his unsubstantiated claim that the novel coronavirus COVID-19 will simply 'disappear' one day. Johns Hopkins University data...

'Sir, he does not': Fox's Chris Wallace fact-checks Trump's claim that Biden supports defunding the police

 "Oh really? It says abolish, it says defund. Let's go! Get me the charter, please," Trump said after Wallace fact-checked him.
USATODAY.com

'You can't do that': Fox News host Wallace confronts DeVos on threat to redirect funds from schools

 Chris Wallace asked Betsy DeVos "under what authority" she and Trump were going to "unilaterally cut off funding" to schools that refuse to reopen.
USATODAY.com
Telling All Of America To Wear Masks, Dr. Birx Covers For Trump's Refusal To Wear One [Video]

Telling All Of America To Wear Masks, Dr. Birx Covers For Trump's Refusal To Wear One

Dr. Deborah Birx is the White House's coronavirus task force response coordinator. In a Sunday interview with Fox News' Chris Wallace, she underscored the importance of wearing masks. Out of respect for each other, as Americans that care for each other, we need to be wearing masks in public when we cannot social distance. Dr.

Trump says he wanted to hold 'big rally' in Michigan, was told he couldn't

 The president told Fox News' Chris Wallace Democrats are keeping COVID-19 measures in place to hurt him politically, including bans on rallies.
USATODAY.com

Trump says he takes responsibility over Covid-19 as Biden enjoys large poll lead

 Joe Biden leads Donald Trump by 15% among registered voters nationally and holds a 20-point lead when it comes to who Americans trust to handle the coronavirus..
WorldNews

'I'll be right eventually:' Donald Trump defends his handling of COVID-19 and the presidency

 Under siege over the coronavirus, continued protests, and bad polls versus Joe Biden, the president had a contentious interview with Fox News.
USATODAY.com

AP FACT CHECK: Trump's alternate reality on COVID-19 threat

 WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump appears to be living in an alternate reality when it comes to the COVID-19 threat. Over the weekend, he clung to...
SeattlePI.com

Biden eyes GOP supporters while Trump focuses on his base

 In the four months since Joe Biden effectively won the Democratic presidential nomination, he has focused on consolidating the party’s divergent and often...
Seattle Times Also reported by •SeattlePI.com

Trump not ready to commit to election results if he loses

 WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is refusing to publicly commit to accepting the results of the upcoming White House election, recalling a similar...
Seattle Times Also reported by •The Age

