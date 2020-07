Coronavirus updates: L.A. 'on the brink' of reclosing; Jack Nicklaus has antibodies; Russian elites getting vaccine? Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, Los Angeles' mayor says the city may shut down again. The Bahamas is now closed to U.S. travelers.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this