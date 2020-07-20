Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Portland 'Wall of Moms' acting as human barrier between protesters, law enforcement

FOXNews.com Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
A group of Portland women calling themselves the “Wall of Moms” is now showing up at demonstrations there to act as a human barrier between protesters and law enforcement. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump plans to send federal agents to major cities

Trump plans to send federal agents to major cities 02:09

 [NFA] President Donald Trump on Monday said he plans to send law enforcement personnel to some major Democratic-led U.S. cities, as a federal crackdown on anti-racism protests including the use of unmarked cars and unidentified officers in camouflage in Portland, Oregon, angers people across the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Portland protestors form 'Wall of Moms' vs. police [Video]

Portland protestors form 'Wall of Moms' vs. police

Clad in yellow and holding signs that read 'you need a time out,' mothers and fathers faced down federal law enforcement officers in the streets of Portland, Oregon on Tuesday night.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:45Published
Huge crowd confronts federal cops in Portland [Video]

Huge crowd confronts federal cops in Portland

[NFA] Federal law enforcement in military fatigues fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the streets of Portland, Oregon, which local news described as the largest demonstration in over 50 nights of..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:43Published
'We're sending law enforcement' to some U.S. cities -Trump [Video]

'We're sending law enforcement' to some U.S. cities -Trump

President Donald Trump on Monday said he plans to send law enforcement personnel to some major U.S. cities, as a federal crackdown on anti-racism protests including use of unmarked cars and..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:25Published

Related news from verified sources

A 'Wall of Moms' formed to protect Portland protesters from federal officers

 A group of at least 30 mothers formed a human barrier between demonstrators supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and federal officers at protests in...
Mashable


Tweets about this

cathy_sitek

Cathysitek Anti-racism protests have been taking place in Portland, Oregon, for almost two months - but in recent days they ha… https://t.co/tF0dITvU9G 4 minutes ago

benjieluv

Benjamin P. Tetteh Portland: "Wall of Moms" have been acting as a human shield between protesters and the federal officers sent in to… https://t.co/T6QqOwjqa5 3 hours ago

fantasy2writer

The Extreme Introvert RT @Deenathing: @FLOTUS Meanwhile, back in Portland, a Wall of Moms acting as human shields are being fired upon with tear gas by camouflag… 3 hours ago

Beast27Matt

MattBeast27 it’s imperative that any group, acting as federal police, be identified.Actions have consequences. Mothers make hum… https://t.co/94oyY2mN1x 5 hours ago

NeilvanderLind1

Neil van der Linden Anti-racism protests have been taking place in Portland for almost two months - but in recent days they have been j… https://t.co/vWBNtQ0UHg 7 hours ago

dhowellic

dhowellic @RealJamesWoods Portland Armed with assault rifles, federal cops pushed back against the helmet-wearing 'Wall of Mo… https://t.co/xMeqn5nhuY 10 hours ago

dhowellic

dhowellic @LindseyGrahamSC @realDonaldTrump Portland Armed with assault rifles, federal cops pushed back against the helmet-w… https://t.co/7mKjwdecci 10 hours ago

dhowellic

dhowellic @Tinaforte7 @chicagosmayor Portland Armed with assault rifles, federal cops pushed back against the helmet-wearing… https://t.co/r3w1C6tMa0 10 hours ago