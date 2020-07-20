Biden eyes GOP supporters while Trump focuses on his base
Monday, 20 July 2020 () In the four months since Joe Biden effectively won the Democratic presidential nomination, he has focused on consolidating the party's divergent and often warring factions. As the closing stretch of the campaign nears, that effort will expand to include Republicans disaffected with President Donald Trump.
President Donald Trump did little to lead America's response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic this week. Instead, CNN reports he posed with cans of Goya beans and talked about dishwashers. Meanwhile, Trump's staffers attempted to right his faltering reelection campaign, looking to stem the...