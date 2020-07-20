Global  
 

Biden eyes GOP supporters while Trump focuses on his base

Denver Post Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
In the four months since Joe Biden effectively won the Democratic presidential nomination, he has focused on consolidating the party's divergent and often warring factions. As the closing stretch of the campaign nears, that effort will expand to include Republicans disaffected with President Donald Trump.
Tale of two campaigns: Trump, Biden pull in sharply different directions

 Just over 100 days before voters decide, Biden eyes winning over more GOP supporters while Trump focuses firing up his base
