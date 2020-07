You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Endangered softshell turtle rescued after being fished up in southeast India



A rare species of turtle that was caught by fishermen in southeast India was released back into the wild by forest officials. The reptile, an Indian softshell turtle, was found at the Jambhira Dam.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:45 Published on June 8, 2020

Related news from verified sources Rare yellow turtle discovered in India Wildlife experts say it is possibly an albino mutation of a common turtle.

CBS News 33 minutes ago





Tweets about this