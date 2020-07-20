Pete Davidson on "The King of Staten Island" Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

"Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson was a longshot when he auditioned for the show at just 20 years old. Now, six years later, he is co-writer and star of his first major film, "The King of Staten Island," about a drifting twenty-something. "CBS This Morning" co-host Tony Dokoupil pays a visit with Davidson to New York City's least-celebrated borough, to discuss how Davidson's childhood, parental loss, and depression helped shape his movie. Dokoupil also talks with the film's director and co-writer Judd Apatow.


