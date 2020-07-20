Protesters call for essential worker hazard pay

Rajasthan political crisis: CM Gehlot merged BSP MLAs with Congress unconstitutionally, says Mayawati



While speaking to ANI in the national capital on July 28, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief, Mayawati spoke on Rajasthan political crisis. She said, "In Rajasthan, after elections results, BSP gave unconditional support of all its 6 MLAs to Congress. Unfortunately, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, out of his malicious intent and to damage BSP, merged them with Congress unconstitutionally. He did the same even in his last tenure."

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:26 Published on January 1, 1970