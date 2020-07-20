|
Protesters call for essential worker hazard pay
Monday, 20 July 2020
Protesters rallied in support of essential workers Monday, chanting and carrying signs outside the Trump International Hotel in Manhattan. The group is calling on Congress to pass the HEROES Act. (July 20)
