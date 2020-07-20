|
Nina Kapur, CBS2 Reporter, Dies After Accident Involving Revel Scooter
Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Nina Kapur, who joined CBS2 in June 2019, was a passenger on a scooter rented from Revel, a ride-share company whose Vespa-style vehicles have become popular in New York City.
