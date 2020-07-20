Global  
 

Nina Kapur, CBS2 Reporter, Dies After Accident Involving Revel Scooter

NYTimes.com Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Nina Kapur, who joined CBS2 in June 2019, was a passenger on a scooter rented from Revel, a ride-share company whose Vespa-style vehicles have become popular in New York City.
Video Credit: WLNY CBS NY - Published
News video: CBS2 Reporter Nina Kapur Dies In Moped Accident

CBS2 Reporter Nina Kapur Dies In Moped Accident 00:24

 TV 10/55's Jessica Moore reports

