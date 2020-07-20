Global  
 

DC mayor criticizes Trump on virus testing

USATODAY.com Monday, 20 July 2020
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bower chided the Trump administration over the federal government's commitment to coronavirus testing, saying, "we can't have our national leadership throwing up their hands." (July 20)
 
Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

President Trump weighing expansion of federal officer deployments; Chicago may be next

 President Trump suggests broad expansion of federal officer deployments; Chicago may be next
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus Live Updates: Trump to Resume Daily Briefings, a Tacit Acknowledgment of Surging Cases

 Top Republicans met with President Trump to smooth the way on negotiations for the next round of virus aid. India recorded at least 40,000 new infections on..
NYTimes.com

Trump says he'll deploy fed agents to more cities

 Despite an increase in clashes between protesters and federal officers in Portland, President Donald Trump said Monday he plans to send more law enforcement..
USATODAY.com

'I don't think I'm fake news': Highlights from Chris Wallace's contentious interview with Trump

 The Fox News host clashed with Trump on several occasions as he tried to correct the president on some key facts.
USATODAY.com

Washington, D.C. Washington, D.C. Capital of the United States

Tibetan national rides cycle for 800 km in US, raises awareness about oppression by China in Tibet [Video]

Tibetan national rides cycle for 800 km in US, raises awareness about oppression by China in Tibet

A 40-year-old man of Tibetan heritage took over an 800 km long journey on two wheels - all to raise awareness about the oppressive conditions in Tibet under the Chinese Communist Party. Lobsang Jinpa, a former political prisoner, who now, lives in the United States set out from Boston on his bicycle for Washington DC. He began his ride two weeks ago to reach Washington DC. Members of the Capital Area Tibetan Association Board and the Regional Tibetan Youth Congress met Lobsang on his way to the White House and together they raised slogans against China.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published

Marine Corps Marathon canceled for first time in 45-year history because of pandemic

 The Marine Corps Marathon takes runners through some of the most historic parts of Arlington, Virginia, and Washington, DC.
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories July 20 A

 Here's the latest for Monday, July 20th: Trump, Republicans to discuss COVID-19 relief; Congressional Democrats want federal response to Portland protests..
USATODAY.com

'It's insane': DC police look for 3 men after 1 killed, 8 injured in daytime shooting in busy area

 Police said three men opened fire in a busy Washington, D.C., area and killed one person. Eight others were taken to hospitals after the shooting.
USATODAY.com

Muriel Bowser Muriel Bowser Mayor of the District of Columbia

DC's Black Lives Matter Street Mural Is Visible From Space [Video]

DC's Black Lives Matter Street Mural Is Visible From Space

The new Black Lives Matter street mural in Washington D.C. can be seen from space. Planet Labs, the largest satellite network for earth observation, sent out a satellite image of the mural seen clearly from space. Last week, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser had the bright yellow mural painted onto the street leading to the White House. Business Insider reports that the huge, bright yellow letters seemingly appeared overnight. In addition to the mural, the section of 16th St.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Street Near White House Renamed 'Black Lives Matter Plaza' [Video]

Street Near White House Renamed 'Black Lives Matter Plaza'

The order was made by Mayor Muriel Bowser, who also had a 50-foot "BLACK LIVES MATTER" mural made near Lafayette Park. According to NBC Washington, the project was done by a city public works crew.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published
US Protests: Indian-American gives shelter to 70 protestors, says 'would 100 percent do it again' [Video]

US Protests: Indian-American gives shelter to 70 protestors, says 'would 100 percent do it again'

Rahul Dubey, an Indian-American gave shelter to 70 protestors at his home in Washington DC. While talking to ANI, he said, "What I saw was nothing short of genocide. When that is happening, people getting clubbed on head, pepper-sprayed in back, it is just pure horror and terror that I can never even imagine". He further added, "I just saw that people were getting crushed and I opened up the door and started yelling 'get in, get in', it was the only safe haven that was around. It wasn't a conscious decision. If it would be a conscious decision, I would 100 percent do it again". Protestors across the United States have been protesting since May 25, when the 46-year-old African-American man died in police custody in Minneapolis. The Mayor of Washington DC Muriel Bowser, announced curfew after protests near White House. Nearly 40 cities imposed curfew in response to violent protests across the US. The countrywide protests erupted when a video showing a policeman kneeling on Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes, while the African-American man kept saying that he could not breathe.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published
'Black Lives Matter' mural painted on street leading to White House [Video]

'Black Lives Matter' mural painted on street leading to White House

A massive Black Lives Matter mural in street-width yellow letters was painted on a street near the White House on Friday in support of the movement and to pay tribute to the memory of George Floyd.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:03Published

House Dems Call for Investigation Into Trump's Use of Force During Portland Protests [Video]

House Dems Call for Investigation Into Trump's Use of Force During Portland Protests

House Dems Call for Investigation Into Trump's Use of Force During Portland Protests The chairs of three House committees signed a letter calling for the investigation on Sunday. It calls for an..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:21Published
Covid-19 | USA on India's testing; Aishwarya Rai hospitalised; ICU stats [Video]

Covid-19 | USA on India's testing; Aishwarya Rai hospitalised; ICU stats

From the United States of America saying that the nation closest to it in testing is India, to the Narendra Modi government revealing that less than 1.94% of India's active cases are in intensive care..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:34Published
Over 77K New U.S. COVID Cases Per Day: New Global Record [Video]

Over 77K New U.S. COVID Cases Per Day: New Global Record

Gizmodo reports a scary new world record. On Thursday, the U.S. reported 77,255 new cases of coronavirus, setting a record for the highest number of daily cases globally. Quest Diagnosis is struggling..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:30Published

