DC mayor criticizes Trump on virus testing

US Protests: Indian-American gives shelter to 70 protestors, says 'would 100 percent do it again'



Rahul Dubey, an Indian-American gave shelter to 70 protestors at his home in Washington DC. While talking to ANI, he said, "What I saw was nothing short of genocide. When that is happening, people getting clubbed on head, pepper-sprayed in back, it is just pure horror and terror that I can never even imagine". He further added, "I just saw that people were getting crushed and I opened up the door and started yelling 'get in, get in', it was the only safe haven that was around. It wasn't a conscious decision. If it would be a conscious decision, I would 100 percent do it again". Protestors across the United States have been protesting since May 25, when the 46-year-old African-American man died in police custody in Minneapolis. The Mayor of Washington DC Muriel Bowser, announced curfew after protests near White House. Nearly 40 cities imposed curfew in response to violent protests across the US. The countrywide protests erupted when a video showing a policeman kneeling on Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes, while the African-American man kept saying that he could not breathe.

