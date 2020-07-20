|
DC mayor criticizes Trump on virus testing
Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bower chided the Trump administration over the federal government's commitment to coronavirus testing, saying, "we can't have our national leadership throwing up their hands." (July 20)
