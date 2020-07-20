Global  
 

Attorney found dead in New York may be linked to fatal shooting at NJ judge's house

USATODAY.com Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
An attorney found dead in Rockland, New York, may be involved in the fatal shooting of Judge Esther Salas' 20-year-old son.
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: New Video Of Suspected Crown Heights Shooter

New Video Of Suspected Crown Heights Shooter 00:24

 The search continues for a shooter accused of opening fire on a group of people in Crown Heights, killing one and injuring five others.

Esther Salas: 'Body found' as police probe attack on judge's family

 Police were hunting the suspect in the deadly attack on judge Esther Salas's family in New Jersey.
BBC News

What we know about the shooting at federal judge Esther Salas' home in New Jersey

 Here's what we know about a shooting that reportedly left prominent defense attorney Mark Anderl in critical condition and killed his son.
 
USATODAY.com
Attack on U.S. judge's home kills son, wounds husband [Video]

Attack on U.S. judge's home kills son, wounds husband

Local media reported a gunman dressed as a FedEx delivery man opened fire at the New Jersey home of federal judge Esther Salas. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:33Published

