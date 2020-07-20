|
Attorney found dead in New York may be linked to fatal shooting at NJ judge's house
Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
An attorney found dead in Rockland, New York, may be involved in the fatal shooting of Judge Esther Salas' 20-year-old son.
