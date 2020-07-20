Attorney found dead in New York may be linked to fatal shooting at NJ judge's house

Economists: AOC Billionaire Tax Would Be Disasterous



Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is pushing for a wealth tax on billionaires for New York state. The tax would be used to help those left out by the federal governments coronavirus stimulus. Sex workers, illegal immigrants, and others would benefit from the billionaires tax. The NY Post and Partnership for New York City claims AOC's tax would lead to a mass exodus of the state’s wealthiest residents.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:54 Published on January 1, 1970