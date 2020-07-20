Statue of Liberty opens as NYC hits phase 4

Monday, 20 July 2020 () New York City started phase 4 of its reopening Monday. Malls and most indoor activities are still closed, but many of the main tourist attractions like the Statue of Liberty are now open. (July 20)
The owner of a children's clothes shop in Hong Kong has refused a request from his landlord to remove a statue celebrating anti-government protests saying he wanted to teach children about democracy and he was not violating his lease agreement. Libby Hogan has more.
A self-described anti-feminist lawyer, reported dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was the sole suspect in the fatal shooting of a federal judge's son in New Jersey and the wounding of her husband, a law enforcement source said on Monday. Freddie Joyner has more
New York (CNN Business) Kanye West's threat to walk away from his fashion company's fledgling partnership with the Gap has sent shares sharply lower. Videos taken at the event show the rapper criticizing Gap and Adidas, another apparel company his Yeezy brand partnered with. Gap, which has been struggling lately, announced a 10-year partnership with Yeezy last month for a new line of clothes that are "modern, elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points" due out next year.
[NFA] President Donald Trump on Monday said he plans to send law enforcement personnel to some major Democratic-led U.S. cities, as a federal crackdown on anti-racism protests including the use of unmarked cars and unidentified officers in camouflage in Portland, Oregon, angers people across the country. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.