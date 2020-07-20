Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Statue of Liberty opens as NYC hits phase 4

USATODAY.com Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
New York City started phase 4 of its reopening Monday. Malls and most indoor activities are still closed, but many of the main tourist attractions like the Statue of Liberty are now open. (July 20)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Statue of Liberty Statue of Liberty Colossal neoclassical sculpture on Liberty Island in New York Harbor

HK store owner refuses to remove 'Lady Liberty' [Video]

HK store owner refuses to remove 'Lady Liberty'

The owner of a children's clothes shop in Hong Kong has refused a request from his landlord to remove a statue celebrating anti-government protests saying he wanted to teach children about democracy and he was not violating his lease agreement. Libby Hogan has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:15Published

New York City New York City Largest city in the United States

Anti-feminist lawyer, sole suspect in killing of judge's son [Video]

Anti-feminist lawyer, sole suspect in killing of judge's son

A self-described anti-feminist lawyer, reported dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was the sole suspect in the fatal shooting of a federal judge's son in New Jersey and the wounding of her husband, a law enforcement source said on Monday. Freddie Joyner has more

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:28Published
Kanye West Tanks Gap's Stock [Video]

Kanye West Tanks Gap's Stock

New York (CNN Business) Kanye West's threat to walk away from his fashion company's fledgling partnership with the Gap has sent shares sharply lower. Videos taken at the event show the rapper criticizing Gap and Adidas, another apparel company his Yeezy brand partnered with. Gap, which has been struggling lately, announced a 10-year partnership with Yeezy last month for a new line of clothes that are "modern, elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points" due out next year.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
Trump plans to send federal agents to major cities [Video]

Trump plans to send federal agents to major cities

[NFA] President Donald Trump on Monday said he plans to send law enforcement personnel to some major Democratic-led U.S. cities, as a federal crackdown on anti-racism protests including the use of unmarked cars and unidentified officers in camouflage in Portland, Oregon, angers people across the country. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:09Published

Black Lives Matter mural defaced in NYC

 A "Black Lives Matter" mural painted on the street in front of President Donald Trump's namesake New York City tower has quickly become a target for vandalism,..
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

In Her Own Words: Jacobs’ Julie Chang leads from home on projects that will reshape NYC

 As our communities reopen, women across America see their lives becoming more complicated as they juggle responsibilities at home and at work (which is often...
bizjournals

Trump Threatens To Send Federal Agents To Police NYC: "I'm Going To Do Something"

Trump Threatens To Send Federal Agents To Police NYC: I'm Going To Do Something Asked what specifically he planned to do, Trump replied: "We’re going to have more federal law enforcement, that I can tell you." [ more › ]
Gothamist

Hey De Blasio, Kill The Lights So We Can Marvel At This Comet

Hey De Blasio, Kill The Lights So We Can Marvel At This Comet NASA says it's a once-in-a-lifetime event, and you may be able to see it in NYC. [ more › ]
Gothamist


Tweets about this