Trump Expands Federal Crackdown from Portland to Chicago

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
As federal agents patrol Portland and head to Chicago, the president is engaged in a caustic battle with Democratic governors and mayors over control of the streets, barely 100 days before the election.
News video: Trump preps order sending federal agents into cities

Trump preps order sending federal agents into cities 02:15

 President Donald Trump lashed out at protests in Portland, Oregon and violence in "Democrat-run" cities on Sunday, as his administration prepared new measures that would allow a federal crackdown in American cities. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

