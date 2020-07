Elon Musk has claimed his Six Million Dollar Man device that will enable the paralysed to walk is a "a year away".



Elon Musk has claimed his Six Million Dollar Man device that will enable the paralysed to walk is a "a year away". The billionaire entrepreneur is confident the revolutionary piece of tech, essentially.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:26 Published on June 16, 2020