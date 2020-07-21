Global  
 

Missouri AG calls felony charges against armed Missouri homeowners 'a political prosecution'

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 21 July 2020
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said on Monday that he is seeking to have felony charges against armed Missouri homeowners dismissed, calling it "a political prosecution" brought by the city’s top prosecutor
News video: White St. Louis couple faces felony charges for displaying guns during a protest

White St. Louis couple faces felony charges for displaying guns during a protest 00:36

 Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the armed couple seen in viral photos taken during St. Louis protests, are facing felony charges for unlawful use of a weapon.

