Contact tracing falters in Barcelona amid virus spike Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — When Sonia Ramírez was told by her local clinic that she had tested positive for the coronavirus, she expected to be asked about anyone she had come in close contact with recently. Instead, like an unknown number of Spaniards in the northeast region of Catalonia, she was left on her own […] 👓 View full article

