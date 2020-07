You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Protesters in Portland are told to go home after police close streets



Police in Portland closed roads and told peaceful protesters to go home during demonstrations on June 4. The clip shows the police allegedly saying “leave now or prepare to be beat”. The.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:48 Published on June 7, 2020 Man Documents Protesting in Portland Oregon



Occurred on May 29, 2020 / Portland, Oregon, USA Info from Licensor: "Driving, I noticed the bridge was overrun with people. Realizing this was a protest, I parked my car in a different neighborhood.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 52:53 Published on June 4, 2020

Tweets about this