Watch live: Trump holds news conference after vowing return of virus briefings

CBS News Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
The near-daily briefings that were a staple of much of March and into April disappeared after Mr. Trump focused on reopening the ailing economy.
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: COVID Cases Surge, Trump To Resume Regular Coronavirus Briefings

 President Donald Trump said Monday he'll resume regular coronavirus briefings. This comes as the United States experiences a resurgence of cases. "We have had this big flare-up in Florida, Texas, a couple of other places,... I'll get involved and we'll start doing briefings." The acknowledgment came...

