Watch live: Trump holds news conference after vowing return of virus briefings

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Donald Trump wears face mask in public for the first time as Covid-19 menace continues|Oneinida News



As the Coronavirus menace continues to haunt United States, US President Donald Trump wore a face mask in public for the first time Saturday, finally yielding to intense pressure to set a public health.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:19 Published 1 week ago Tired Of Being Yelled At, Briefers Buried Russian Intel In Reports They Knew Trump Wouldn't Read



President Donald Trump has denied being briefed about Russians offering bounties to Taliban militants to kill US and coalition troops. But according to CNN, that claim is disputed by multiple people.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this