Detroit police officer charged with felony assault for firing rubber bullets at journalists

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
If convicted, 32-year-old corporal Daniel Debono could be sentenced to up to four years in prison.
 
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Detroit police corporal charged with assault in incident where journalists were hit with rubber projectiles

Detroit police corporal charged with assault in incident where journalists were hit with rubber projectiles

 Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit police corporal with shooting three photojournalists with non-fatal ammunition.

Felony Charges for Detroit Officer Accused of Shooting 3 Journalists With Rubber Pellets

 “They were a threat to no one,” the Wayne County prosecutor said. “There are simply no explicable reasons why the alleged actions of this officer were..
NYTimes.com
Trump plans to send federal agents to major cities [Video]

Trump plans to send federal agents to major cities

[NFA] President Donald Trump on Monday said he plans to send law enforcement personnel to some major Democratic-led U.S. cities, as a federal crackdown on anti-racism protests including the use of unmarked cars and unidentified officers in camouflage in Portland, Oregon, angers people across the country. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:09Published

Detroit fast-food workers walk off job in protest

 Workers walk off the job at a Detroit McDonald's and are met in the street by dozens of cheering, sign-toting supporters. (July 20)
 
USATODAY.com
Tliab In Trouble In Re-Election Bid [Video]

Tliab In Trouble In Re-Election Bid

Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib is in big trouble in her re-election bid. The New York Times reports that some of Detroit’s most prominent Black leaders are backing challenger Brenda Jones. Jones is leading in the polls for the Aug. 4 Democratic primary. She has wide ranging support throughout the district. She also has a large contingent of influential Detroit ministers and Rev. Wendell Anthony, the president of the Detroit chapter of the N.A.A.C.P.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 01:10Published

Police Shoot Members Of TV News Crew With Rubber Bullets [Video]

Police Shoot Members Of TV News Crew With Rubber Bullets

A Reuters TV crew was hit by rubber bullets and a photographer’s camera was smashed in Minneapolis on Saturday night. Attacks against journalists covering civil unrest over the killing of unarmed..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Detroit billionaire Manuel 'Matty' Moroun dies at 93

 DETROIT (AP) — Manuel “Matty” Moroun, a billionaire businessman who owned a critical bridge that connects Michigan to Canada, has died in his suburban...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesCTV News

Arrests made on 4th day of Detroit summer school protests

 DETROIT (AP) — Police on Thursday arrested at least 11 protesters who tried to block buses from picking up Detroit students, the fourth day of demonstrations...
Seattle Times Also reported by •SeattlePI.comFOX Sports

Detroit officer charged in rubber pellet shooting at protest

 DETROIT (AP) — A police corporal accused of shooting three photojournalists with rubber pellets while they covered protests in Detroit against police brutality...
Seattle Times Also reported by •NYTimes.com

