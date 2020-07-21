|
Detroit police officer charged with felony assault for firing rubber bullets at journalists
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
If convicted, 32-year-old corporal Daniel Debono could be sentenced to up to four years in prison.
Felony Charges for Detroit Officer Accused of Shooting 3 Journalists With Rubber Pellets“They were a threat to no one,” the Wayne County prosecutor said. “There are simply no explicable reasons why the alleged actions of this officer were..
NYTimes.com
