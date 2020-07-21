Detroit police officer charged with felony assault for firing rubber bullets at journalists

Tliab In Trouble In Re-Election Bid



Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib is in big trouble in her re-election bid. The New York Times reports that some of Detroit’s most prominent Black leaders are backing challenger Brenda Jones. Jones is leading in the polls for the Aug. 4 Democratic primary. She has wide ranging support throughout the district. She also has a large contingent of influential Detroit ministers and Rev. Wendell Anthony, the president of the Detroit chapter of the N.A.A.C.P.

