‘Every Time We Filmed, It Got Crazier And Crazier’: Paige Hurd On BET’s ‘Tyler Perry’s The Oval’

cbs4.com Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
The actor shares how "The Oval" became the number one scripted series on cable television.
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Paige Hurd On

Paige Hurd On "The Oval," Tyler Perry and Queen Latifah 09:34

 The star of BET's "Tyler Perry's The Oval" talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about playing Gayle Franklin, the upcoming season one finale and working with Queen Latifah on "Beauty Shop."

