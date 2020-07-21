|
|
|
‘Every Time We Filmed, It Got Crazier And Crazier’: Paige Hurd On BET’s ‘Tyler Perry’s The Oval’
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
The actor shares how "The Oval" became the number one scripted series on cable television.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Natasha Ward On BET's "The Oval" & Tyler Perry
The actor talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about her work on the hit BET show, the impact of Tyler Perry's work on her and life as a Division 1 track athlete.
Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 05:32Published
|
Melissa L. Williams On "The Oval" & "Ruthless" On BET
The actor talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about working with Tyler Perry, playing twin sister on "The Oval" and diving into the world of cults on "Ruthless."
Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 13:04Published
|
Tweets about this
|