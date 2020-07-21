‘The Answer Is…:Reflections On My Life’ By Alex Trebek Available Now From Simon & Schuster
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 () Following Alex Trebek’s announcement last year that he had been diagnosed with Stage Four Pancreatic cancer, he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support. After being approached a number of times about writing a book about his life, Trebek finally wanted to give his fans greater insight into the man they had encouraged and watched each night on their television for the past thirty-six years.