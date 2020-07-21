‘The Answer Is…:Reflections On My Life’ By Alex Trebek Available Now From Simon & Schuster Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Following Alex Trebek’s announcement last year that he had been diagnosed with Stage Four Pancreatic cancer, he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support. After being approached a number of times about writing a book about his life, Trebek finally wanted to give his fans greater insight into the man they had encouraged and watched each night on their television for the past thirty-six years. 👓 View full article

