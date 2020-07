You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Elijah McClain Death Investigation: Jonathan Smith Selected To Lead Independent Review



In a unanimous vote Monday night, Aurora City Council adopted a resolution calling for an independent investigation into Elijah McClain's death. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 02:04 Published 8 hours ago City Council Committee Willing To Pay $500,000 To Keep Decades Of Police Misconduct Under Wraps



Charles Green, released from prison after doubts came to light about a murder case, sued for Chicago Police misconduct records dating back to 1967. On Monday, City Council Finance Committee members.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 04:21 Published 22 hours ago Floyd's family sues Minneapolis over his death



A trustee for the family of George Floyd, who died on May 25 after a Minneapolis policeman knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, sued the city of Minneapolis and four of its police officers in.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:52 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this