pjk RT @NHC_Atlantic: Tropical Depression #Seven Advisory 1: Tropical Depression Forms Over the Central Tropical Atlantic. https://t.co/VqHn0ujโ€ฆ 3 minutes ago ๐•ฎ๐–†๐–•๐–™๐–†๐–Ž๐–“ ๐•ฑ๐–š๐–ˆ๐–๐–˜๐–๐–Ž๐–™ RT @PatrickVaughn4: Tropical Depression 7 forms in the far Eastern Atlantic. Forecast to become Gonzalo. Ensemble modeling takes this genโ€ฆ 5 minutes ago CNNTT RT @TTMetOffice: Official Statement #2: Tropical Depression seven forms over the central Tropical Atlantic. The TTMS is continuing to monโ€ฆ 17 minutes ago Tony Montana RT @WPTV: FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Tropical Depression Seven forms over middle of the Atlantic https://t.co/YfgRlOZfTt https://t.co/5G5kxGDq36 35 minutes ago ken crichlow RT @accuweather: Tropical Depression 7 is still far out over the ocean, but forecasters are also monitoring another brewing system that's cโ€ฆ 43 minutes ago Goddess of Wood RT @jamaicaweather: #StormWatch Tropical Depression #7 forms over the Central Tropical #Atlantic. All interest in the #Caribbean, includingโ€ฆ 44 minutes ago