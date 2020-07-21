Colorado teachers petition governor on school reopening plan
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 () Colorado teachers may refuse to report for work unless their criteria for reopening schools during the coronavirus pandemic this fall are met, the head of the state's largest teachers union said Tuesday.
In Jefferson County, the district plan includes 100% in-person learning starting in just over a month, but the county's teachers union is pushing back, calling for continued remote learning. Denver7's Liz Gelardi talked to union representatives about their concerns.
Colorado teachers are expressing concerns as school districts have started to release plans to have kids go back into the classroom, even as the state sees an uptick in the number of coronavirus cases.
