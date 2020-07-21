Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Colorado teachers petition governor on school reopening plan

Denver Post Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Colorado teachers may refuse to report for work unless their criteria for reopening schools during the coronavirus pandemic this fall are met, the head of the state's largest teachers union said Tuesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Jeffco teachers union concerned about in-person start

Jeffco teachers union concerned about in-person start 02:10

 In Jefferson County, the district plan includes 100% in-person learning starting in just over a month, but the county's teachers union is pushing back, calling for continued remote learning. Denver7's Liz Gelardi talked to union representatives about their concerns.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Colorado teachers express concerns getting back inside the classroom as coronavirus cases increase [Video]

Colorado teachers express concerns getting back inside the classroom as coronavirus cases increase

Colorado teachers are expressing concerns as school districts have started to release plans to have kids go back into the classroom, even as the state sees an uptick in the number of coronavirus cases.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:51Published
Miami-Dade Teachers Union Applauds Latest Decision By Schools Chief Alberto Carvalho [Video]

Miami-Dade Teachers Union Applauds Latest Decision By Schools Chief Alberto Carvalho

The President of the United Teachers of Dade is applauding the latest decision by Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho who is saying that schools will not reopen for classes until the..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:44Published
Starting salaries for Florida teachers increase [Video]

Starting salaries for Florida teachers increase

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill Wednesday that provides $500,000,000 to increase the minimum salaries of public and charter school teachers.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:22Published

Related news from verified sources

Teachers sue Florida governor over school reopening plan

 "The governor needs to accept the reality of the situation here in Florida, where the virus is surging out of control," FEA President Fedrick Ingram said in a...
CBS News


Tweets about this