|
|
|
Man dead, 2 injured after car crashes into Phoenix bus stop
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
The driver was unhurt and stayed at the scene to assist the investigation, according to Phoenix police.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
UPDATE: Bus Plunges Into Reservoir Was 'Revenge'
ANSHUN, GUIZHOU, CHINA — A public bus initially believed to have lost control before crashing into a reservoir, has now been labeled as an act of revenge.
Onboard the bus were at least 12 high..
Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:06Published
|
Man jailed for killing pensioner during driving rampage
A man who killed an 87-year-old grandfather after driving into him at a bus stop in Mansfield Woodhouse has today been handed a life sentence, with a minimum of 14 years to serve.Gavin Collins, 39,..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published
Tweets about this
|