Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump Responds to Ghislaine Maxwell Arrest: ‘I Wish Her Well’

The Wrap Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Donald Trump Responds to Ghislaine Maxwell Arrest: ‘I Wish Her Well’President Donald Trump said he only has well wishes for Ghislaine Maxwell, the Jeffrey Epstein associate who was arrested earlier this month in a federal sex-trafficking probe.

“I just wish her well, frankly. I’ve met her numerous times over the year, especially since I lived in Palm Beach and I guess they lived in Palm Beach,” Trump said on Tuesday after being asked by a reporter if he thought Maxwell was going to “turn in powerful men.”

Trump said he wasn’t “following it too much,” in reference to Maxwell’s case, and added that he wasn’t aware of “the situation with Prince Andrew,” who has denied accusations that he had sex with a then-17-year-old girl who has said Epstein groomed and abused her.



President Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell: "I just wish her well, frankly. I've met her numerous times over the years."

Full video here: https://t.co/6oHTNUoYN7 pic.twitter.com/EAIzPeWbwK

— CSPAN (@cspan) July 21, 2020



*Also Read:* Ghislaine Maxwell Denied Bail After Pleading Not Guilty in Epstein Sex Trafficking Case

“I wish her well, whatever it is,” Trump said of Maxwell.

Maxwell was arrested on charges that she conspired with Jeffrey Epstein to recruit and abuse minors. She pleaded not guilty to the charges last week and is being held in custody until her trial, which is anticipated to begin on July 12, 2021.

Trump, Epstein and Maxwell have previously been photographed together in Mar-a-Lago. For nearly a decade since the ’80s, Trump and Epstein were also known to socialize in similar circles, as the Washington Post reported last year. But shortly after Epstein’s arrest, Trump distanced himself from the financier when he publicly stated that he was “not a fan” of Epstein and said that the two had a “falling out.”

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Ghislaine Maxwell Denied Bail After Pleading Not Guilty in Epstein Sex Trafficking Case

Ghislaine Maxwell Wrapped Her Cellphone in Tin Foil to 'Evade Detection,' Government Says

Fox News 'Regrets' Cropping Trump Out of Photo With Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Trump Wishes ‘Well’ For Ghislaine Maxwell

Trump Wishes ‘Well’ For Ghislaine Maxwell 00:38

 When asked about Ghislaine Maxwell, President Donald Trump said “I wish her well.” The British socialite is accused of grooming girls as young as 14 for sexual abuse alongside Jeffrey Epstein.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Fauci Responds To Trump's "Alarmist" Comment [Video]

Fauci Responds To Trump's "Alarmist" Comment

Dr. Anthony Fauci is the top infectious disease expert in the United States. On Tuesday he said he considers himself "more a realist than an alarmist" reports CNN. This comes after President Donald..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:36Published
Doctor Says Cognitive Test Trump 'Aced' Is Supposed To Be Easy [Video]

Doctor Says Cognitive Test Trump 'Aced' Is Supposed To Be Easy

President Donald Trump is very pleased he recently managed to “ace” a cognitive test. The test was recently given to Trump at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The doctor who designed a..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published
Trump Signs Order Targeting Undocumented Immigrants In Upcoming Census [Video]

Trump Signs Order Targeting Undocumented Immigrants In Upcoming Census

Donald Trump signed a presidential memorandum on Tuesday, reports CNN. It excludes undocumented immigrants from being counted in congressional districts. That is... when district lines are redrawn next..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Donald Trump on Ghislaine Maxwell: ‘I just wish her well’

 When asked in a briefing about Ghislaine Maxwell - the accused accomplice and former partner of Jeffrey Epstein, US President Donald Trump said he wished her...
SBS Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphJust JaredUSATODAY.comNew Zealand Herald

Tweets about this

DaveSpanky112

Dizzy Stick RT @DemCast_Vote: . #EpsteinDidntKillHimself #GhislaineMaxwelldidNOTkillherself ^^^^ >>>>Just in case she dies after .@TheJusticeDept .… 6 minutes ago

stc11stc

Scott Conway RT @TheWrap: Donald Trump responded to Ghislaine Maxwell's arrest by saying, "I wish her well." https://t.co/j2Lm7qRRld 41 minutes ago

Krickette01

Krickette RT @sccoastaldude: Donald Trump Responds to Ghislaine Maxwell Arrest: 'I Wish Her Well' https://t.co/EjinuJA1pU 51 minutes ago

sccoastaldude

#DumpTrump #MaskUp #RidinWithBiden Donald Trump Responds to Ghislaine Maxwell Arrest: 'I Wish Her Well' https://t.co/EjinuJA1pU 58 minutes ago

bettyblack176

Welcome to the Apocalypse Donald Trump offers to PARDON Ghislaine Maxwell: ‘I Wish Her Well’ https://t.co/4RE9yS8e97 2 hours ago

wybetter

beth blair Donald Trump Responds to Ghislaine Maxwell Arrest: ‘I Wish Her Well’ https://t.co/huMD0MTUut 2 hours ago

CVILLIVESMATTER

Shaheen Shokoofandeh https://t.co/eYMA3hXzco - The only thing hecwishes well is the nazi party and his money. 2 hours ago

CarlRobuck

Carl Robuck Donald Trump Responds to Ghislaine Maxwell Arrest: ‘I Wish Her Well’ https://t.co/NESFqwiVLV 2 hours ago