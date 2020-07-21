Robin Williams’ Daughter Zelda Donates to Homeless Shelters for Dad’s 69th Birthday Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Robin Williams’ daughter Zelda Williams made donations to homeless shelters across the country in honor of what would’ve been her father’s 69th birthday on Tuesday.



Zelda Williams, 31, said she would be donating $69.69 to “as many local homeless shelters as I can” to honor her dad and “that glorious number.”



“Join me if you like, but regardless, know I am wishing you all at least one hearty, immature belly laugh on Dad today,” Zelda wrote.



*Also Read:* Happy 104th Birthday, Olivia de Havilland - a Golden Age Rebel Not Afraid of a Feud



Robin Williams died by suicide at age 63 in August 2014 after struggling with Lewy Body Dementia, a brain disease that impairs your thinking, memory and movement control and is a common type of progressive dementia.



Zelda Williams also shared screenshots of some of the charities and shelters that she donated to on Tuesday since making her announcement, including Union Rescue Mission, Path Partners, GLIDE, The Midnight Mission and the LGBT centers in both Los Angeles and San Francisco.



Back in March, Williams did some spring cleaning while stuck in isolation and found some family photos of herself and her dad from a photo booth, and in 2018 she similarly spoke up about the emotions she was feeling on her dad’s 67th birthday.



“It’s that time of year again. Everyone who has dealt with loss knows the pain of certain anniversaries, moments full of memory that come round like clockwork and usurp all others, no matter how hard you may try to prepare for or avoid them,” Williams said (via People).







Isolation spring deep cleaning is turning up some fun old gems: pic.twitter.com/SyV700aD84



— Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) March 18, 2020







Though her intentions were in the right place, Williams’ good deeds for the day actually had to stop when her multiple contributions of $69.69 sparked some “suspicious activity.”



“Welp, got the ‘suspicious activity’ email, so gonna have to slow down on 69s and go talk to a robot for a bit,” Williams added. “Gonna go back to being off socials for awhile (as I do yearly), but thanks for joining me in honoring Dad (and the number 69) today!… it was ‘nice,'”



See her tweets below.







Today would’ve been Dad’s 69th birthday, so to honor him (& that glorious number), I will be donating $69.69 to as many local homeless shelters as I can. Join me if you like, but regardless, know I am wishing you all at least one hearty, immature belly laugh on Dad today



— Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) July 21, 2020











Welp, got the ‘suspicious activity’ email, so gonna have to slow down on 69s and go talk to a robot for a bit ???? Gonna go back to being off socials for awhile (as I do yearly), but thanks for joining me in honoring Dad (and the number 69) today!



… it was ‘nice’ ????



— Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) July 21, 2020







*The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255) is a free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information and local resources.*



